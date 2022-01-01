Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Wooden Welcome Porch Sign with Metal Planter - White

42 inUPC: 0694132713040
Product Details

This stylish natural wood WELCOME porch sign with a galvanized pot where you can insert flowers to add seasonal cheer will be wonderful and attractive porch decor to welcome visitors.

  • Washed White WELCOME porch sign adds seasonal cheer to your space.
  • Stylish and inspirational.
  • A small planter show hope and can be placed in anywhere.

Dimensions: 9.06 Inches Long X 3.15 Inches Wide X 42.32 Inches High