Glitzhome Wooden "WELCOME" Word Porch Sign Decor with Lilies
1 ctUPC: 0694132713500
Product Details
This porch sign features delicate and realistic Magnolia flowers pattern on a washed-blue background that looks very elegant and brings an understated appeal to your space. This stylish and inspirational WELCOME porch sign adds festive touch. It will be a perfect addition to your porch, garden, home or any living space.
- With jute loop on the back, it also can be used as a wall décor
- Computer painted, the color is sturdy and resistant of fading
- Constructed of high quality MDF, eco-friendly, safe and durable
Size: 9.00 in. W x 1.00 in. D x 42.00 in. H