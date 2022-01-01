Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! Christmas Mix Window Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones, and especially resin antlers that give your holiday a woodland feel and touch. Affixed to the back is a arched wood window that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this holiday!

Tobacco basket is made of MDF

Size: 24"L X 36"H

For indoor use or covered porch