Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Flocked Pinecone & Ornament Wreath
1 ctUPC: 0695265887646
Purchase Options
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! Christmas Mix Window Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones, and especially resin antlers that give your holiday a woodland feel and touch. Affixed to the back is a arched wood window that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this holiday!
- Tobacco basket is made of MDF
- Size: 24"L X 36"H
- For indoor use or covered porch