Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! Christmas Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones, and especially resin antlers that give your holiday a woodland feel and touch. Affixed to the back is a square, shallow woven basket that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this holiday!3 AA Batteriesrequired, batteries not included.

Tobacco basket is made of bamboo

Size 24"L X 24"H

For indoor and covered porch use

Minimal Assembly