Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath

1 ctUPC: 0694132711105
Purchase Options

Product Details

Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! Christmas Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones, and especially resin antlers that give your holiday a woodland feel and touch. Affixed to the back is a square, shallow woven basket that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this holiday!3 AA Batteriesrequired, batteries not included.

  • Tobacco basket is made of bamboo
  • Size 24"L X 24"H
  • For indoor and covered porch use
  • Minimal Assembly