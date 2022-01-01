Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame & Pre-Lit LED Pinecone & Ornament Wreath
1 ctUPC: 0694132711105
Purchase Options
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! Christmas Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles and pine cones, and especially resin antlers that give your holiday a woodland feel and touch. Affixed to the back is a square, shallow woven basket that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this holiday!3 AA Batteriesrequired, batteries not included.
- Tobacco basket is made of bamboo
- Size 24"L X 24"H
- For indoor and covered porch use
- Minimal Assembly