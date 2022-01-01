Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath Perspective: back
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath Perspective: top
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath

24 x 7 inUPC: 0694132710355
Product Details

Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Chrysanthemum wreath and 1-piece window frame. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

  • Material: 40% MDF, 30% paper and 30% polyester
  • Size: 24"D x 7"H
  • Wreath is handmade
  • Easy assembly required
  • It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
  • Package includes 1-piece chrysanthemum wreath and 1-piece window frame