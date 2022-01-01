Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Artificial Chrysanthemum Wreath
24 x 7 inUPC: 0694132710355
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Chrysanthemum wreath and 1-piece window frame. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.
- Material: 40% MDF, 30% paper and 30% polyester
- Size: 24"D x 7"H
- Wreath is handmade
- Easy assembly required
- It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
- Package includes 1-piece chrysanthemum wreath and 1-piece window frame