Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath

24 x 28 inUPC: 0694132710352
Purchase Options

Product Details

Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Greenery Lemon Wreath and 1-piece window frame. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

  • Material: 40% MDF, 20% polyester, 5% plastic, 15% styrofoam, 5% wire, 15% twig
  • Size: 24"L x 28"W x 7"H
  • Wreath is handmade
  • Easy assembly required
  • It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
  • Package includes 1-piece greenery lemon wreath and 1-piece wooden window frame