Glitzhome Wooden Window Frame with Greenery Lemmon Wreath
24 x 28 inUPC: 0694132710352
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Greenery Lemon Wreath and 1-piece window frame. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.
- Material: 40% MDF, 20% polyester, 5% plastic, 15% styrofoam, 5% wire, 15% twig
- Size: 24"L x 28"W x 7"H
- Wreath is handmade
- Easy assembly required
- It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
- Package includes 1-piece greenery lemon wreath and 1-piece wooden window frame