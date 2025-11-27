Adorn your home with lots of seasonal style! Fall Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with foam pumpkins, large orange berries, warm-toned fabric blooms, leaves, and pinecones that offer a super soft feel. Affixed to the back is a square, wood window that gives this piece a harvest-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this autumn!

Window is made of MDF

For indoor and covered porch use

Easy assembly required