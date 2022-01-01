Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket
60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530595
Product Details
The Woven Striped Jacquard throw has Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture and finished with a fringe. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, this throw is durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Orange and white color
- Material: 100% acrylic
- Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.72 lbs.
- Cold water wash, do not iron
- Use stain/spot remover if needed