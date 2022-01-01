The Woven Striped Jacquard throw has Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture and finished with a fringe. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, this throw is durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

Orange and white color

Material: 100% acrylic

Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.72 lbs.

Cold water wash, do not iron

Use stain/spot remover if needed