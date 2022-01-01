Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: front
Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: left
Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: right
Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: top
Glitzhome Woven Acrylic Striped Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket

60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530596
The Woven Striped Jacquard throw has Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture and finished with a fringe. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, this throw is durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

  • Green and white color
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Use stain/spot remover if needed

Material: 100% acrylic

Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.72 lbs.