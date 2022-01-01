Glitzhome Woven Cotton Geometric Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: front
Glitzhome Woven Cotton Geometric Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket
Glitzhome Woven Cotton Geometric Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket
Glitzhome Woven Cotton Geometric Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket
Glitzhome Woven Cotton Geometric Jacquard Tassel Throw Blanket

60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530593
Product Details

The Woven Cotton Jacquard throw has Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture with finished with a fringe. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, this throw is durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

  • Black and white color
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Use stain/spot remover if needed

Material: 70% cotton, 30% acrylic

Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.31 lbs.