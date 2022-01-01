Bring antiqued and country charm to your space with this French vintage antiqued finish console table. Crafted from solid fir wood and MDF with fir wood veneer, the console table features black matte metal pillars with X shape cross bar. French vintage style with antiqued color suit for your hall or living room well.

Made of solid fir wood and MDF with fir wood veneer

Black matte metal pillars with "X" shape cross bar

French vintage style with antiqued color,suit for your hall or living room well