Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Haunted Halloween Collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. Protect your home this Halloween season with this 36 in. Light Up Oversized Jack-O-Lantern . Perfect for any entryway. Looks great in the dark. The oversized Jack-O-Lantern sure is the perfect accent to any Halloween decoration.

Item size: 21.46"L X 0.79"W X 36.22"H

Material: 90%Iron, 10%Plastic

Oversized Jack-O-Lantern

Warm lights showing through the cutout face, brings spooky to your home

29 bulbs with Warm White Lights and 2 button batteries are needed

Handcrafted of high-quality metal with easel back