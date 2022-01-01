Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Gltizhome Lighted Metal Pumpkin Cutout Porch Decor
36 inUPC: 0694132714323
Purchase Options
Product Details
Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Haunted Halloween Collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. Protect your home this Halloween season with this 36 in. Light Up Oversized Jack-O-Lantern . Perfect for any entryway. Looks great in the dark. The oversized Jack-O-Lantern sure is the perfect accent to any Halloween decoration.
- Item size: 21.46"L X 0.79"W X 36.22"H
- Material: 90%Iron, 10%Plastic
- Oversized Jack-O-Lantern
- Warm lights showing through the cutout face, brings spooky to your home
- 29 bulbs with Warm White Lights and 2 button batteries are needed
- Handcrafted of high-quality metal with easel back