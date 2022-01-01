Glutenfreeda Oatmeal, Brown Sugar With Flax Includes Only The Purest Gluten-Free Ingredients. Flax Is A Great Source Of Omega 3 Fatty Acids Which Have Been Shown To Lower Cholesterol Levels And May Help Lower Blood Pressure. This Whole Grain Oatmeal Is Low Fat, Low Sodium, Kosher And Non-Gmo. Each Box Of Glutenfreeda Oatmeal, Brown Sugar With Flax Contains 8 Packets.