Glutino Animal Crackers Are Animal Shaped Crackers That Are Graham Flavored. This Product Is A Fun Snack That Is Great For Kids And It Is Also A Healthy Option. The Product Is Gluten Free Certified Assuring You That There Is None In Any Of The Ingredients And The Product Itself.Some Key Ingredients Include; Tapioca Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Egg Whites And Molasses.