Nutrition Facts

9.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 2 cookies (35g)

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.5g Monounsaturated Fat 2.5g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 75mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Sugar 19g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1.1mg 6%