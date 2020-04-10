Hover to Zoom
Glutino Gluten Free Chocolate Vanilla Extra Creme Super Stuffed Cookies
11.1 ozUPC: 0067852307046
Purchase Options
Product Details
Gluten free can be delicious too! Whether you're living gluten-free for medical reasons or just want to live a healthier lifestyle, Glutino has options for you.
- DECADENT TREAT - Rich vanilla creme is sandwiched between two dark chocolate wafers to create a sweet and sophisticated treat.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 cookies (35g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CONFECTIONER'S SUGAR, PALM OIL, CANE SUGAR, TAPIOCA STARCH, RICE FLOUR, COCOA POWDERPROCESSED WITH ALKALI, TAPIOCA SYRUP, CASSAVA FLOUR, COCOA POWDER, POTATO FLOUR, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, BAKING SODA. Contains: SOY
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More