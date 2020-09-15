Glutino Gluten Free Graham Flavored Animal Crackers
Product Details
Gluten free can be delicious too! Whether you're living gluten-free for medical reasons or just want to live a healthier lifestyle, Glutino has options for you. We offer a variety of delicious, gluten free snacks that never skimp on flavor. From pretzels to crackers to cookies and more, you’ll find the best variety of tasty gluten free foods. See bullets and images for more information.
- Food made fun
- No matter your age, enjoy perfectly crunchy, slightly sweet Glutino Animal Crackers
- You will love the whismical animal shapes and the great taste
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Cassava Flour, Egg Whites, Potato Flour, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Molasses, Caramelized Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor, Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
