Glutino Gluten Free Graham Flavored Animal Crackers

6 ozUPC: 0067852307049
Gluten free can be delicious too! Whether you're living gluten-free for medical reasons or just want to live a healthier lifestyle, Glutino has options for you. We offer a variety of delicious, gluten free snacks that never skimp on flavor. From pretzels to crackers to cookies and more, you’ll find the best variety of tasty gluten free foods. See bullets and images for more information.

  • Food made fun
  • No matter your age, enjoy perfectly crunchy, slightly sweet Glutino Animal Crackers
  • You will love the whismical animal shapes and the great taste
  • Kosher

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.21%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Cassava Flour, Egg Whites, Potato Flour, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Molasses, Caramelized Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor, Cinnamon

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

