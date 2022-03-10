Glutino Gluten Free Pretzel Sticks
Product Details
Glutino Pretzel Sticks are perfectly baked and lightly salted for a classic pretzel taste, gone gluten-free.
- Always Gluten Free
- Kosher
Gluten free can be delicious too! Whether you're living gluten-free for medical reasons or just want to live a healthier lifestyle, Glutino has options for you. We offer a variety of delicious, gluten free snacks that never skimp on flavor. From pretzels to crackers to cookies and more, you'll find the best variety of tasty gluten free foods. See bullets and images for more information.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Starch*, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour, Soluble Corn Fiber*, Palm Oil, Salt, Cane Sugar, Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast Extract, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid.*Non-GMO
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More