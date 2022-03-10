Glutino Gluten Free Pretzel Twists Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glutino Gluten Free Pretzel Twists Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glutino Gluten Free Pretzel Twists Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glutino Gluten Free Pretzel Twists

14.1 ozUPC: 0067852304006
Purchase Options

Product Details

Gluten free can be delicious too! Whether you're living gluten-free for medical reasons or just want to live a healthier lifestyle, Glutino has options for you. We offer a variety of delicious, gluten free snacks that never skimp on flavor. From pretzels to crackers to cookies and more, you'll find the best variety of tasty gluten free foods.Our pretzels are free of gluten, wheat, milk, and casein, making them the perfect snack

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size24pretzels (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium570mg24.78%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Starch*, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour, Soluble Corn Fiber*, Palm Oil, Salt, Cane Sugar, Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast Extract, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid.*Non-GMO

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More