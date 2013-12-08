Glutino Gluten Free Strawberry Oven Baked Bars Perspective: left
Glutino Gluten Free Strawberry Oven Baked Bars

5 ct / 1.41 ozUPC: 0067852303081
Product Details

In the more than 30 years that Glutino has been gluten free, we've learned a thing or two. We've learned the value of your trust. That trust is the driving force behind our single-minded determination to keep every one of our products gluten free. We've learned to cook with our ears open, always listening to your ideas and suggestions. And we've discovered, along the way, that you are our most important gluten free ingredient.

Jam-packed with a dreamy fruity filling, Gluten Free Oven Baked Bars are filled with the delightful taste you know and love. Oat-topped then baked to a golden bliss, these bars will take you back to warm summer afternoons. The best berries. The sweetest thing.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Flavored Filling (Sugar, Apple Powder, Strawberries, Glycerine, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Black Carrot Juice [Color], Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Potato Starch, Fructose, Oat Flour, Faba Bean Flour, Tapioca Starch, Canola Oil, Water, Inulin, Pear Juice Concentrate, Glycerine, Oat Bran, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Caramelized Sugar, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
