This intrepid medium-bodied Old Vine Zinfandel red wine has aromas of blackberry bramble and black raspberry with fruit forward flavors of dark plum and jammy blackberry. Complex French and American oak toast, supported by balanced acidity and supple tannins, lead to a long finish.

Old Vine Zinfandel, 750 milliliter, 14.5% alcohol by volume

Pairs with rich and tangy barbecue ribs, meaty burgers, and juicy prime rib roasts

750 milliliter bottle serves five to six glasses of Zinfandel wine

Winner of over 100 gold medals

Powerful and concentrated, our wines are crafted to take on the biggest, boldest flavors from the grill