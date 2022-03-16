Go-Gurt® Strawberry and Vanilla Low Fat Yogurt
Product Details
The yummy flavors of strawberry ice castle and vanilla flurries go where you go with Yoplait® Go Gurt ®Disney's Frozen Yogurt Tubes. The easy-to-open yogurt tubes make it more convenient than ever to take your favorite kids snacks on the go, whether you're building a snowman or exploring an enchanted forest. Plus, this gluten-free yogurt is a good source of calcium and vitamin D and has no artificial flavors, artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup, so you can feel good about serving it as a breakfast food or lunch snack.
- 10 tubes of strawberry ice castle and 10 tubes of vanilla flurries flavors
- Excellent Source of Calcium and Vitamin A
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors From Artificial Sources
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Strawberry Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch. Contains 1% or less of: Kosher Gelatin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Vegetable Juice (for color), Potassium Sorbate Added to Maintain Freshness, Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3. Vanilla Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch. Contains 1% or less of: Kosher Gelatin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Potassium Sorbate Added to Maintain Freshness, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More