Go-Gurt® Strawberry and Vanilla Low Fat Yogurt Perspective: front
Go-Gurt® Strawberry and Vanilla Low Fat Yogurt

20 ct / 2 ozUPC: 0007047018649
Product Details

The yummy flavors of strawberry ice castle and vanilla flurries go where you go with Yoplait® Go Gurt ®Disney's Frozen Yogurt Tubes. The easy-to-open yogurt tubes make it more convenient than ever to take your favorite kids snacks on the go, whether you're building a snowman or exploring an enchanted forest. Plus, this gluten-free yogurt is a good source of calcium and vitamin D and has no artificial flavors, artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup, so you can feel good about serving it as a breakfast food or lunch snack.

  • 10 tubes of strawberry ice castle and 10 tubes of vanilla flurries flavors
  • Excellent Source of Calcium and Vitamin A
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors From Artificial Sources
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A100mcg10%
Vitamin D1.1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Strawberry Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch. Contains 1% or less of: Kosher Gelatin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Vegetable Juice (for color), Potassium Sorbate Added to Maintain Freshness, Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3. Vanilla Ingredients: Cultured Grade A Low Fat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch. Contains 1% or less of: Kosher Gelatin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Potassium Sorbate Added to Maintain Freshness, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

