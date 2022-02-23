Have you ever dreamed of what it would be like to have your own goat? Well dream no more! This floppy Goat Plush will melt your heart with its 3D eyes that stare into your soul and soft plush horns to stab you right in the feels. The tip of his 16 inch tongue is Velcro for the authentic “goat tongue” sensation you’ve been craving and allows for easy accessorizing. The goat’s feet and belly are weighted so the plush can either stand or sit to judge you as you are playing Goat Simulator all day long.