Goddess Garden Organics Sport Natural Sunscreen SPF 30
6 ozUPC: 0089806200165
Product Details
- Natural mineral sunscreen
- Contains organic ingredients
- Powerful protection
- Organic
- No chemical sunscreens
- Broad spectrum SPF 30
- Water resistant (80 minutes)
- Dermatologist tested
- Scent free
- Reef safe
- Non-nano
- Biodegradable
- Non-GMO
- Cruelty free
- Helps prevent sunburn
- If used as directed with other sun protection measures, decreases the risk of skin disease and early skin aging caused by the sun
Product Reviews
