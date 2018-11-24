Hover to Zoom
GoGo SqueeZ Apple Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000114
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
GoGo Squeez® - Our mission is to make it easier for kids and families to bea little healthier and happier every day.Squeez a little goodness into your day.
- 100% Fruit & Cinnamon
- No Sugar Added
- All Natural
- No Spoon, No Mess
- Easy Open and Resealable Cap
- Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free
- No Artificial Anything
- No Preservative
- BPA Free
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Product Of USA
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate63g22.91%
Dietary Fiber11g39.29%
Sugar51g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium408mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple, Apple Puree Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cinnamon.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More
Product Reviews
