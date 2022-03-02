Hover to Zoom
GoGo SqueeZ Apple Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000150
Product Details
Apples with a spicy twist. A spicy spin on a true original, GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go Apple Cinnamon takes our original tasty applesauce and adds a bit of zesty cinnamon goodness. It’s simply the go-to healthy snack for every kid on the GoGo.
- GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go made from 100% fruit in portable, BPA-free, squeeze pouches for kids
- Made from 100% fruit, kosher certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, nut free, dairy free, no added colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
- Healthy, convenient kids snacks perfect for kids sports teams, classroom snacks, family-friendly parties, and outdoor entertaining
- Pouches fit perfectly in a lunchbox or backpack
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium102mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple, Apple Puree Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
