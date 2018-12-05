Hover to Zoom
GoGo Squeez Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000111
Purchase Options
Product Details
Jammed packed with apples, strawberries and yumminess, GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go Apple Strawberry is a sweet and healthy snack anytime, anywhere. All that lip-smacking fruit in a no-fuss, no-mess strawberry applesauce pouch!
- GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go made from 100% fruit in portable, BPA-free, squeeze pouches for kids
- Healthy, convenient kids snacks perfect for kids sports teams, classroom snacks, family-friendly parties, and outdoor entertaining
- Made from 100% fruit, kosher certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, nut free, dairy free, no added colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
- Pouches fit perfectly in a lunchbox or backpack
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple, Apple Puree Concentrate, Strawberry, Blackcurrant
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
