GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000160
Product Details
Made with nothing but real organic fruit, organic cinnamon & a splash of organic juice! Squeez a little Organic GoGo into your day!
No Spoon, No mess. No artificial anything. No gluten, dairy, or nuts.
- 100% Fruit & Cinnamon
- Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free
- No Spoon - No Mess
- 4 Re-Sealable Pouches
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple, Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More