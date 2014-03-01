GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches Perspective: front
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches Perspective: back
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches Perspective: left
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches Perspective: right
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches Perspective: top
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches

4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000158
Product Details

Made with nothing but real organic fruit & a splash of organic juice! Squeeze a little organic GoGo into your day!

  • 100% Fruit
  • Gluten, Nut, & Dairy Free
  • No Spoon - No Mess
  • 4 Re-Sealable Pouches
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples Organic , Flavors Strawberry Organic , Apples Concentrate Organic , Bananas Organic , Apples Juice Concentrate Organic , Black Currant Organic

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
