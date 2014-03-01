Hover to Zoom
GoGo Squeez Organic Apple Strawberry Applesauce Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000158
Product Details
Made with nothing but real organic fruit & a splash of organic juice! Squeeze a little organic GoGo into your day!
- 100% Fruit
- Gluten, Nut, & Dairy Free
- No Spoon - No Mess
- 4 Re-Sealable Pouches
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples Organic , Flavors Strawberry Organic , Apples Concentrate Organic , Bananas Organic , Apples Juice Concentrate Organic , Black Currant Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.