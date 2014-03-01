Nutrition Facts

4.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 12g

Protein 0g