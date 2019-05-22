Hover to Zoom
GoGo Squeez Organic Fruit On The Go Apple Banana Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0089000000161
Product Details
At GoGo Squeez our mission every day is to make it easier for kids & families to be a little healthier & happier. We play in the magical space where kids are happy and moms feel good.
Made with nothing but...real organic fruit & a splash of organic juice!
- No artificial anything
- No gluten
- No dairy
- No nuts
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples Organic , Bananas Organic , Apples Juice Concentrate Organic , Lemons Juice Concentrate Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
