Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1pouch (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 2.31% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 10mg 3.33%

Sodium 55mg 2.29%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 12g

Protein 4g

Calcium 150mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 60Number of International Units 15%