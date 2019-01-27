Hover to Zoom
GoGo SqueeZ® Yogurtz Strawberry Banana Pouches
10 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0084886004066
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein4g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D60Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Reduced Fat Milk, Cane Sugar, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavors, Vitamin D2
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More