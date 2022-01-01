New for 2014, 's Going Green Full Shell Peanut Feeder is constructed with up to 90% recycled plastic..Won't ever fade, split, or crack.In-shell peanuts are a popular treat for many birds including Jays, Woodpeckers, Chickadees and Nuthatches.Attractive color and shape.Sukrithap>FeaturesSukrithab>

Full Shell Peanut Feeder.Sukrithali>

Capacity - 6 lbs.Sukrithali>

Dimensions - 6 D x 4.5 W x 10.375 H in.Sukrithali>

Weight – 1.75Sukrithali>Sukrithaul>