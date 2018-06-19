Hover to Zoom
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream
3 ozUPC: 0004116705510
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream 3 ounce. Some benefits include Lasts through Hand Washing, Dermatologist Tested, Hypoallergenic, Absorbs Quickly, Non-Greasy.
- INCLUDES: One (1) 3-oz. bottle of Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion With Aloe
- SEVEN INTENSIVE MOISTURIZERS: This Gold Bond Ultimate Lotion moisturizes and hydrates with aloe and three nourishing vitamins
- 10 LAYERS DEEP: Gold Bond Healing Lotion penetrates 10 surface layers of skin deep for nourished and healthy-looking skin
- DERMATOLOGIST-TESTED: This Gold Bond Ultimate Hand Lotion has been tested by dermatologists and is hypoallergenic
- FRESH CLEAN SCENT: This non-greasy body lotion is quick-absorbing and has a fresh clean scent