Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Gold's Soo Moy Jung Cantonese Style Duck Sauce
40 ozUPC: 0004174000115
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Dextrose, Sugar, Peaches and/or Apricots (Preserved With Sulfur Dioxide), Vinegar, Salt, Guar Gum, Paprika, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor and Garlic.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More