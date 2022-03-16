Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (31 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 270mg 11.74%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 12g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%