Unprepared

Ingredients

Cereal (whole grain wheat, corn meal, sugar, brown sugar syrup, canola oil, honey, baking soda, salt, dextrose, trisodium phosphate, natural flavor. Vitamins and Minerals: calcium carbonate, Vitamin C [sodium ascorbate], Iron and Zinc [mineral nutrients], A B Vitamin [niacinamide], Vitamin B6 [pyridoxine hydrochloride], Vitamin B1 [thiamin mononitrate], Vitamin A [palmitate], Vitamin B2 [riboflavin], A B Vitamin [folic acid], Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3), Chocolate Flavored Coating (sugar, fractionated palm kernel oil, nonfat milk, cocoa processed with alkali, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Corn Syrup, Milk Chocolate Flavored Chips (sugar, palm kernel and/or palm oil, cocoa processed with alkali, nonfat milk, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose, Marshmallow Bits (sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, gelatin, natural and artificial flavor, sodium hexametaphosphate, blue 1), Canola Oil, Crisp Rice (rice flour, sugar, barley malt extract, salt, caramel color, mixed tocopherols added to preserve freshness), Sugar. Contains 2 % or less of: Glycerin, Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Water, Gelatin, Salt, Color, Soy Lecithin, Natural And Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More