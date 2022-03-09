Golden Grahams™ S'mores Treat Bars Perspective: front
Golden Grahams™ S'mores Treat Bars Perspective: right
Golden Grahams™ S'mores Treat Bars

16 ct / 1.06 ozUPC: 0001600014644
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Great tasting treat bars have the crunch of Golden Grahams with chocolate and marshmallow. A great afternoon snack.

  • Value pack
  • 0g trans fat
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium190mg15%
Folic Acid10mcg
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0.5mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Cereal (whole grain wheat, corn meal, sugar, brown sugar syrup, canola oil, honey, baking soda, salt, dextrose, trisodium phosphate, natural flavor. Vitamins and Minerals: calcium carbonate, Vitamin C [sodium ascorbate], Iron and Zinc [mineral nutrients], A B Vitamin [niacinamide], Vitamin B6 [pyridoxine hydrochloride], Vitamin B1 [thiamin mononitrate], Vitamin A [palmitate], Vitamin B2 [riboflavin], A B Vitamin [folic acid], Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3), Chocolate Flavored Coating (sugar, fractionated palm kernel oil, nonfat milk, cocoa processed with alkali, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Corn Syrup, Milk Chocolate Flavored Chips (sugar, palm kernel and/or palm oil, cocoa processed with alkali, nonfat milk, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose, Marshmallow Bits (sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, gelatin, natural and artificial flavor, sodium hexametaphosphate, blue 1), Canola Oil, Crisp Rice (rice flour, sugar, barley malt extract, salt, caramel color, mixed tocopherols added to preserve freshness), Sugar. Contains 2 % or less of: Glycerin, Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Water, Gelatin, Salt, Color, Soy Lecithin, Natural And Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More