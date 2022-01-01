Hover to Zoom
Golden Road Brewing Fruit Cart Mixer Variety Pack
15 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0081062803041
Thanks for enjoying our beer! For us, living and brewing in California are equal parts free spirit and hard work. Driven by ambition with the warm California breeze at our backs, we're proud to share our latest creation with you. Cheers!
Variety pack includes:
- Melon Cart
- Mango Cart
- Pineapple Cart