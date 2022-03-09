Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs Perspective: front
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs Perspective: back
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs Perspective: left
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs Perspective: right
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs

20 ctUPC: 0001410004712
Product Details

When it comes to Goldfish crackers, you can feel good about serving your favorite snacks. All of our cheese cracker varieties, like cheddar, are baked with real cheese, and Goldfish crackers are always baked, free of artificial preservatives or flavors and a good source of fun. The variety packs are great for on-the-go snacking with individual serving sizes.

  • Honey Graham
  • Cheddar
  • Pretzel

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Goldfish Honey Grahams Made With Smiles and Whole Wheat Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Palm Kernel, Palm), Sugar, Cornstarch, Honey, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Invert Sugar, Molasses), Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Unsulphured Molasses, Baking Soda, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More