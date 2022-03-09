Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers Variety Snack Packs
Product Details
When it comes to Goldfish crackers, you can feel good about serving your favorite snacks. All of our cheese cracker varieties, like cheddar, are baked with real cheese, and Goldfish crackers are always baked, free of artificial preservatives or flavors and a good source of fun. The variety packs are great for on-the-go snacking with individual serving sizes.
- Honey Graham
- Cheddar
- Pretzel
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Goldfish Honey Grahams Made With Smiles and Whole Wheat Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Palm Kernel, Palm), Sugar, Cornstarch, Honey, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Invert Sugar, Molasses), Contains 2 Percent or Less of: Unsulphured Molasses, Baking Soda, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
