Goldfish® Disney Mickey Mouse Special Edition Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers
Product Details
Enjoy this special edition pairing of Goldfish cheddar crackers and Disney's Mickey Mouse! With adorable Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers and classic Goldfish crackers, the smiles come naturally. Baked with 100% real cheddar cheese, Goldfish Cheddar crackers are a snack the whole family will adore. Goldfish crackers have no artificial flavors or preservatives, and colors are sourced from plants.
- Includes: Nine 0.75-ounce packs of Goldfish Cheddar Crackers, Special Edition with Disney's Mickey Mouse
- Baked With Real Cheese: Always made with 100% real cheddar cheese and no artificial flavors or preservatives
- Colors Sourced From Plants: Pepperidge Farm uses colors sourced from plants to make these Goldfish crackers colorful
- Adorable Mickey Mouse Shapes: Classic Goldfish crackers and Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers are perfect for after-school snacking or on-the-go in the car
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto), Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Colors (Beet Juice Concentrate, Paprika Extract), Yeast, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spices, Celery, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
