Ingredients

Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto), Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Colors (Beet Juice Concentrate, Paprika Extract), Yeast, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spices, Celery, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More