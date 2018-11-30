Goldfish® Disney Mickey Mouse Special Edition Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers Perspective: front
Goldfish® Disney Mickey Mouse Special Edition Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers

9 ct / 0.75 ozUPC: 0001410005023
Product Details

Enjoy this special edition pairing of Goldfish cheddar crackers and Disney's Mickey Mouse! With adorable Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers and classic Goldfish crackers, the smiles come naturally. Baked with 100% real cheddar cheese, Goldfish Cheddar crackers are a snack the whole family will adore. Goldfish crackers have no artificial flavors or preservatives, and colors are sourced from plants.

  • Includes: Nine 0.75-ounce packs of Goldfish Cheddar Crackers, Special Edition with Disney's Mickey Mouse
  • Baked With Real Cheese: Always made with 100% real cheddar cheese and no artificial flavors or preservatives
  • Colors Sourced From Plants: Pepperidge Farm uses colors sourced from plants to make these Goldfish crackers colorful
  • Adorable Mickey Mouse Shapes: Classic Goldfish crackers and Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers are perfect for after-school snacking or on-the-go in the car

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto), Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Colors (Beet Juice Concentrate, Paprika Extract), Yeast, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spices, Celery, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
