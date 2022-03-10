Goldfish Dynamic Duo Colors & Flavor Blasted Crackers Variety Pack
Product Details
With Goldfish crackers, the smiles come naturally. This 20-count Dynamic Duo variety pack contains 10 single-serve pouches of Cheddar Colors Goldfish crackers and 10 single-serve pouches of Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Goldfish crackers. All of our cheese varieties are baked with real cheese, and Goldfish crackers are made with no artificial preservatives or flavors. Thesesnack packs are perfect for on-the-go snacking or to pack in lunches.
- ALWAYS BAKED, NEVER FRIED: Goldfish crackers are always baked with no artificial flavors or preservatives
- COLORS SOURCED FROM PLANTS: Pepperidge Farm uses colors sourced from plant extracts - like red beet juice concentrate - to make Goldfish colors colorful
- KEEP GOLDFISH WITHIN REACH: From after-school snacking to on-the-go in the car, take all your favorite Goldfish flavors with you in single-serving snack packs
Includes:
- 10 Single-Serving Packs of Goldfish Colors
- 10 Single-Serve Snack Packs of Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Goldfish Xtra Cheddar Crackers Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto), Vegetable Oils (Soybean, Canola and/or Sunflower), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Yeast Extract, Whey, Corn Flour, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Paprika Extract (Color), Spices, Celery, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Natural Flavor, Milkfat, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda.Goldfish Color Crackers Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Sunflower and/or Soybean), Contains 2% or Less of: Yeast, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spices, Celery, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda, Colors (Beet, Huito, and Watermelon Juice Concentrates; Paprika and Turmeric Extracts)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More