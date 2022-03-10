Ingredients

Goldfish Xtra Cheddar Crackers Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar Cheese ([Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto), Vegetable Oils (Soybean, Canola and/or Sunflower), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Yeast Extract, Whey, Corn Flour, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Paprika Extract (Color), Spices, Celery, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Natural Flavor, Milkfat, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda.Goldfish Color Crackers Made With Smiles and Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Sunflower and/or Soybean), Contains 2% or Less of: Yeast, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spices, Celery, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda, Colors (Beet, Huito, and Watermelon Juice Concentrates; Paprika and Turmeric Extracts)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More