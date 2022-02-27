Ingredients

MADE WITH SMILES AND ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE OILS (SOYBEAN, CANOLA AND/OR SUNFLOWER), CHEDDAR CHEESE ([CULTURED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES], ANNATTO), SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: SUGAR, WHEY, YEAST, CORN FLOUR, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, TORULA YEAST, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, ENZYME MODIFIED CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER, YEAST EXTRACT, GARLIC POWDER, CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID, CALCIUM LACTATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, MILK FAT, NONFAT MILK, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

