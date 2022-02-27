Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Baked Snack Crackers Lunch Packs
Product Details
The irresistible little snack that always delights - doubled! Goldfish® Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar crackers are baked with real cheese. Playful Goldfish Pretzel snack crackers are baked to be crisp and tasty. Both are made with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Together, this mix is a snack the whole family will adore. Crunchable and munchable, this tasty duo will keep everyone coming back for this flavor-packed snack. You can also try Goldfish crackers for lunch as well as snack-time munching. Add them to soups, sprinkle them on salads or just simply enjoy them as a side with your sandwich. That's all it takes to have a meal that's tasty and fun! With 9 single-serve packs they're perfect on the go or for perfectly portioned snacks at home. Family and friends, adults and children - everybody loves Goldfish. When you're ready for something delicious and satisfying, go for the handful!
- EXCITING COMBO: Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar crackers and Goldfish Pretzel crackers double snacking enjoyment
- A SNACK EVERYONE CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT: This irresistible little snack is always made with no artificial flavors or preservatives
- ALWAYS BAKED, NEVER FRIED: Keep munchable, crunchable Goldfish crackers around for an anytime snack that everyone can feel good about
- PERFECT FOR SHARING OR ENJOYING SOLO: These tasty flavors of Goldfish crackers are perfect for sharing with family or friends or enjoying on your own
- ADD EXTRA FLAVOR TO YOUR MEALS: Add Goldfish crackers to soups, sprinkle them on salads, or simply serve as a side to your lunchtime sandwich
- GO FOR THE HANDFUL: With 9 single-serve packs, this is a perfect choice for lunches or on-the-go snacking
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MADE WITH SMILES AND ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE OILS (SOYBEAN, CANOLA AND/OR SUNFLOWER), CHEDDAR CHEESE ([CULTURED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES], ANNATTO), SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: SUGAR, WHEY, YEAST, CORN FLOUR, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, TORULA YEAST, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, ENZYME MODIFIED CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER, YEAST EXTRACT, GARLIC POWDER, CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID, CALCIUM LACTATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, MILK FAT, NONFAT MILK, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
