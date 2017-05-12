GoLive Berry Probiotic & Prebiotic Drink Mix
Product Details
Experience the GoLive® Difference - Better Probiotics, Better Prebiotics. Better Delivery. Better Effects®
Better Probiotics - GoLive® products contain a complex blend of fifteen documented and clinically-tested probiotic strains.
Better Prebiotics - Once blended in liquid, GoLive® probiotics begin to grow and colonize as they consume the nourishing blend of prebiotic soluble fibers and sugars.
Better Deliver - GoLive® probiotic products are freeze-dried and individually packaged in foil to prevent exposure to moisture and harmful heat-generating light. As a result, the probiotics are alive and growing when it counts - at time of consumption.
Better Effects - Probiotics play a key role in health and wellness by colonizing in the gastrointestinal tract - the location of 100% of the digestive function, the basis of metabolic function and 70%-80% of the immune function.
- Digestion • Metabolism • Defend
- 10 Packets = 30 Day Supply
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors (With Pomegranate Extracts), Monk Fruit Extract, Natural Colors (from Fruits and Vegetable Juice), Silica
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More