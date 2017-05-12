GoLive Berry Probiotic & Prebiotic Drink Mix Perspective: front
GoLive Berry Probiotic & Prebiotic Drink Mix Perspective: back
GoLive Berry Probiotic & Prebiotic Drink Mix Perspective: right
GoLive Berry Probiotic & Prebiotic Drink Mix

10 ct / .34 ozUPC: 0089507000206
Product Details

Experience the GoLive® Difference - Better Probiotics, Better Prebiotics. Better Delivery. Better Effects®

Better Probiotics - GoLive® products contain a complex blend of fifteen documented and clinically-tested probiotic strains.

Better Prebiotics - Once blended in liquid, GoLive® probiotics begin to grow and colonize as they consume the nourishing blend of prebiotic soluble fibers and sugars.

Better Deliver - GoLive® probiotic products are freeze-dried and individually packaged in foil to prevent exposure to moisture and harmful heat-generating light. As a result, the probiotics are alive and growing when it counts - at time of consumption.

Better Effects - Probiotics play a key role in health and wellness by colonizing in the gastrointestinal tract - the location of 100% of the digestive function, the basis of metabolic function and 70%-80% of the immune function.

  • Digestion • Metabolism • Defend
  • 10 Packets = 30 Day Supply

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (9.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors (With Pomegranate Extracts), Monk Fruit Extract, Natural Colors (from Fruits and Vegetable Juice), Silica

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
