GoLive Kids! Probiotic plus Prebiotic Drink Mix Berrylicious
Product Details
GoLive Pre + Probiotic Blends
GoLive® Kids'' convenient single-serving packets do not require refrigeration and go wherever you and your kids go...school, vacation, camp, the beach - anywhere (even "time out")!
15 Probiotic strains (probiotics = good bacteria)
• B. bifidum Bb-06 • B. breve Bb-03 • B. lactis Bl-04 • B. lactis SD-5220 • B. longum Bl05
• L. acidophilus La-14 • L. bulgaricus Lb-64 • L. casei Lc-11 • L. fermentum SD-5847 • L. paracasei lpc-37
• L. plantarum Lp-115 • L. reuteri SD-5865 • L. rhamnosus Lr-32 • L. salivarius Ls-33 • S. thermophilus St-21
PLUS
Prebiotics (prebiotics = "food" for good bacteria)
L. Glutamine • Galactooligosaccharide • Gum Acacia • Larch Gum • Cane Sugar
Better Probiotics - GoLive products contain a complex blend of fifteen documented and clinically-tested probiotic strains.
Better Prebiotics - Once blended in liquid, GoLive probiotics begin to grow and colonize as they consume the nourishing blend of prebiotic soluble fibers and sugar.
Better Delivery - GoLive probiotic products are freeze-dried and individually packaged in foil to prevent exposure to moisture and harmful heat-generating light. As a result, the probiotics are alive and growing when it counts...at time of consumption.
Better Effects - Probiotics play a key role in health and wellness by colonizing in the gastrointestinal tract - benefiting digestive, metabolic and immune function.
We Take Care of Our Probiotics...So They Can Take Care of You!®
GoLive...Be Well®
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Prebiotic Blend : Larch Gum , Gum Acacia , Galactooligosaccharides , Xanthan Gum , L . Glutamine . Proprietary Probiotic Blend : Total Cultures : 15 Billion Colony Forming Units ( At Time Of : Manufacture ) : Bifidobacterium bifidum , B . Breve , B . Lactis , , B . Lactis , B . Longum , Lactobacillus acidophilus , L. Bulgaricus , L. Casei , L . Fermentum , L. Paracasei , L. Plantarum , L . Reuteri , L. Rhamnosus , L. Salivarius , Streptococcus Thermophilus , Cane Sugar , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Natural Colors ( , from : Fruits , Vegetables ) , Monk Fruit Extract , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More