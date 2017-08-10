GoLive Probiotic and Prebiotic Drink Mix Blend Paradise Coconut Kiwi Passion Fruit
Product Details
Experience the GoLive Difference - Better Probiotics, Better Prebiotics. Better Delivery...Better Effects
15 PROBIOTIC Strains (probiotics = beneficial bacteria)
- B. bificum Bb-06 • L. acidophilus La-14 • L. plantarum Lp-115
- B. breve • L. bulgaricus Lb-64 • L. reuteri SD-5865
- B. lactis BI-04 • L. casei Lc-11 • L. rhamnosus Lr-32
- B. lactis SD-5220 • L fermentum SD-5847 • L. salivarius Ls-33
- B. longum BI-05 • L. paracasei Lpc-37 • S. thermophilus St-21
Plus - Prebiotics (prebiotics = food for beneficial bacteria)
L. Glutamine • Galactooligosaccharide • Gum Acacia • Larch Gum • Cane Sugar
DIGESTION • METABOLISM • IMMUNITY
Better Probiotics - GoLive® products contain a complex blend of fifteen documented and clinically-tested probiotic strains.
Better Prebiotics - Once blended in liquid, GoLive® probiotics begin to grow and colonize as they consume the nourishing blend of prebiotic soluble fibers and sugars.
Better Deliver - GoLive® probiotic products are freeze-dried and individually packaged in foil to prevent exposure to moisture and harmful heat-generating light. As a result, the probiotics are alive and growing when it counts... at time of consumption.
Better Effects - Probiotics play a key role in health and wellness by colonizing in the gastro-intestinal tract - the location of 100% of the digestive function, the basis of metabolic function and 70%-80% of the immune function.
We Take Care Of Our Probiotics... So They Can Take Care Of You!®
GoLive...Be Well®
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Prebiotic Blend ( Larch Gum , Gum Acacia , Galactooligosaccharides , Xanthan Gum , L . Glutamine ) , Proprietary Probiotic Blend ( Bifidobacterium Bifidum Bb-06 , B . Breve Bb-03 , B . Lactis Sd-5220 , B . Lactis Bi-04 , B . Longum Bi-05 , Lactobacillus Acidophilus La-14 , L . Bulgaricus Lb-64 , L . Casei Lc-11 , L . Fermentum Sd-5847 , L . Paracasei Lbc-37 , L . Plantarum Lp-115 , L . Reuteri Sd-5865 , L . Rhamonsus Lr-32 , L . Salivarius Ls-33 , Streptococcus Thermophilus St-21 ) , Cane Sugar , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors ( with : Coconut , Kiwi and Passion Fruit Extracts ) , Monk Fruit Extract , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More