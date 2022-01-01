The Baby Trampoline is beautifully designed to offer simplicity and safety in a solid construction. The canvas, just 7 inches above the floor, is tensioned such that even small children will experience a springing effect, which they would be too light to feel on ordinary trampolines. The rubber cover yields protection against the metal frame, and the supporting handles are covered with foam to protect face and teeth.

Weight Capacity: 44.1lb

Supporting handles are covered with foam to protect face and teeth

Grade PK/ 1-4 years

Simplicity and safety in a solid construction

Canvas is tensioned to ensure a springing effect is felt

Rubber cover yields protection against the metal frame

Measures 29.13 x 29.13 with a 7.09 high platform and handles that measure 25.59 from the floor