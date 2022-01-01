Hover to Zoom
Gonge Baby Trampoline
1 ctUPC: 0570495424060
Product Details
The Baby Trampoline is beautifully designed to offer simplicity and safety in a solid construction. The canvas, just 7 inches above the floor, is tensioned such that even small children will experience a springing effect, which they would be too light to feel on ordinary trampolines. The rubber cover yields protection against the metal frame, and the supporting handles are covered with foam to protect face and teeth.
- Weight Capacity: 44.1lb
- Supporting handles are covered with foam to protect face and teeth
- Grade PK/ 1-4 years
- Simplicity and safety in a solid construction
- Canvas is tensioned to ensure a springing effect is felt
- Rubber cover yields protection against the metal frame
- Measures 29.13 x 29.13 with a 7.09 high platform and handles that measure 25.59 from the floor