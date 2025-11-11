Hover to Zoom
Gonge Hilltops Stones
5 pkUPC: 0570495421210
Product Details
Hilltops offer high play value and ample opportunity to develop and stimulate children’s gross motor skills, social skills and creativity. Five Hilltops of varying heights encourage children to jump from top to top, helping to develop the ability to estimate distances, while building a familiarity with heights. The Hilltops’ stable design makes them perfectly safe for jumping activities, and the other included games suggestions. Each Hilltop has a non-slip rubber rim, which also protects indoor surfaces.
- Grade PK-12/ 2+ years
- Each top is provided with rubber 'feet', which prevent them from slipping and protect the floor
- Five "hilltops" in different height will inspire children to jump from top to top
- Hilltops develop children's ability to estimate distances and make them familiar with heights
- Hilltops are made so that they cannot over turn
Each set includes 5 Hilltops in three heights:
- Two measuring 14.96 x 14.56 x 3.35
- Two measuring 16.14 x 16.14 x 6.69
- One measuring 16.92 x 16.92 x 10.23