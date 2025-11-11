Hilltops offer high play value and ample opportunity to develop and stimulate children’s gross motor skills, social skills and creativity. Five Hilltops of varying heights encourage children to jump from top to top, helping to develop the ability to estimate distances, while building a familiarity with heights. The Hilltops’ stable design makes them perfectly safe for jumping activities, and the other included games suggestions. Each Hilltop has a non-slip rubber rim, which also protects indoor surfaces.

Grade PK-12/ 2+ years

Each top is provided with rubber 'feet', which prevent them from slipping and protect the floor

Five "hilltops" in different height will inspire children to jump from top to top

Hilltops develop children's ability to estimate distances and make them familiar with heights

Hilltops are made so that they cannot over turn

Each set includes 5 Hilltops in three heights: