The River Stones are designed to improve coordination and balance. Jumping or stepping from stone to stone develops a child’s confidence in their ability to judge distances. The side of each triangular block varies in steepness and difficulty, and the layout can be changed to make a pathway challenging. Each stone has a non-slip rubber rim, which also protects indoor surfaces. River Stones can be conveniently stacked for storage.

Provides challenging, active, imaginative fun

Grade PK-12/ 2+ years

Builds children's confidence when jumping, judging distances, coordinating and balancing

The River Stones are inspired by stepping stones in a river with each side of the triangle varying in steepness and difficulty

Each set includes 6 stones in 6 colors: