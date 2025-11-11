Hover to Zoom
Gonge River Stones
6 pkUPC: 0570495421200
Product Details
The River Stones are designed to improve coordination and balance. Jumping or stepping from stone to stone develops a child’s confidence in their ability to judge distances. The side of each triangular block varies in steepness and difficulty, and the layout can be changed to make a pathway challenging. Each stone has a non-slip rubber rim, which also protects indoor surfaces. River Stones can be conveniently stacked for storage.
- Provides challenging, active, imaginative fun
- Grade PK-12/ 2+ years
- Builds children's confidence when jumping, judging distances, coordinating and balancing
- The River Stones are inspired by stepping stones in a river with each side of the triangle varying in steepness and difficulty
Each set includes 6 stones in 6 colors:
- Three measuring 14.96 x 14.56 x 3.35
- Three measuring 10.23 x 10.23 x 1.77