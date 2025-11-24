Hover to Zoom
Gonge Tactile Discs Set
10 pkUPC: 0570495421160
Product Details
An inviting tactile material that challenges children's sense of touch on both hands and feet. At the same time, it develops the ability to describe sense impressions verbally. The tactile discs, made of nice-to-touch synthetic rubber, contain different tactile structures, each with its own color. Each of the tactile structures can be found on a large disc for positioning on the floor, as well as on a small disc that the child will be able to hold in his/her hands. In terms of playing, the discs offer innumerable possibilities ranging from a fundamental sensing of the tactile structures to blindfold games based on memory and recognition. The games can be adjusted, so that they fit the child's age and level of functionality.
- Grade PK-12/ 2+ years
- Contains large floor disc and smaller handheld matching discs
- Tactile material challenges children's sense of touch on both hands and feet
- Games can be adjusted to fit any child's age
- Discs measure 4.3 - 10.6
- Weight Capacity: 220.5lb