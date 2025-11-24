An inviting tactile material that challenges children's sense of touch on both hands and feet. At the same time, it develops the ability to describe sense impressions verbally. The tactile discs, made of nice-to-touch synthetic rubber, contain different tactile structures, each with its own color. Each of the tactile structures can be found on a large disc for positioning on the floor, as well as on a small disc that the child will be able to hold in his/her hands. In terms of playing, the discs offer innumerable possibilities ranging from a fundamental sensing of the tactile structures to blindfold games based on memory and recognition. The games can be adjusted, so that they fit the child's age and level of functionality.

Grade PK-12/ 2+ years

Contains large floor disc and smaller handheld matching discs

Tactile material challenges children's sense of touch on both hands and feet

Games can be adjusted to fit any child's age

Discs measure 4.3 - 10.6

Weight Capacity: 220.5lb

