Ingredients

MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, NONFAT MILK, MILKFAT, LACTOSE, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR), PEANUTS, SUGAR, LESS THAN 2 % OF COCOA PROCESSED WITH ALKALI, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, CONFECTIONERS GLAZE (LAC-RESIN), TBHQ (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

