Goobers® Milk Chocolate Covered Fresh Roasted Peanut Candy
Goobers are made from roasted peanuts generously covered in creamy milk chocolate. They are a deliciously satisfying treat.
- No added artificial flavors or colors
- Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients
- Gluten free
- Kosher dairy
MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, NONFAT MILK, MILKFAT, LACTOSE, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR), PEANUTS, SUGAR, LESS THAN 2 % OF COCOA PROCESSED WITH ALKALI, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, CONFECTIONERS GLAZE (LAC-RESIN), TBHQ (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS).
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
