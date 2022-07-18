Goobers® Milk Chocolate Covered Fresh Roasted Peanut Candy Perspective: front
Goobers® Milk Chocolate Covered Fresh Roasted Peanut Candy Perspective: back
Goobers® Milk Chocolate Covered Fresh Roasted Peanut Candy Perspective: top
Goobers® Milk Chocolate Covered Fresh Roasted Peanut Candy

3.5 ozUPC: 0009990017890
Product Details

Goobers are made from roasted peanuts generously covered in creamy milk chocolate. They are a deliciously satisfying treat.

  • No added artificial flavors or colors
  • Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size3 tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Sodium15mg6%
Total Carbohydrate17g3%
Protein4g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, NONFAT MILK, MILKFAT, LACTOSE, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR), PEANUTS, SUGAR, LESS THAN 2 % OF COCOA PROCESSED WITH ALKALI, TAPIOCA DEXTRIN, CONFECTIONERS GLAZE (LAC-RESIN), TBHQ (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
