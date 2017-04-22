Hover to Zoom
Good Clean Love Rebalance Personal Moisturizing & Cleansing Wipes
12 ctUPC: 0089326800011
These organic and biodegradable wipes are individually wrapped for easy on-the-go use. pH-balanced with soothing botanicals, Rebalance Cleansing Wipes, are bio-matched to maintain a healthy vaginal biome. Use after the gym, during menstruation, or any time you need a quick refresh.
- Paraben free
- Individually wrapped
- pH-balanced
- Organic and biodegradable