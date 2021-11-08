Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Flour [Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour], Water, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Corn Starch), Cage-free* Eggs (Eggs, Whole Milk Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper0, Organic Roasted Russet Potatoes (Organic Potatoes With Organic Olive Oil), White Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Water, Whey, Corn Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Red Peppers, Organic Green Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Onions, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, White Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible