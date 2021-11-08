Good Food Made Simple Cheese & Veggies Breakfast Burrito Perspective: front
Good Food Made Simple Cheese & Veggies Breakfast Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0008061841122
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

We believe when it comes to good food, less is more. And, well, it's just that simple.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18.46%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol105mg35%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate35g11.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C15mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Flour [Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour], Water, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Corn Starch), Cage-free* Eggs (Eggs, Whole Milk Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper0, Organic Roasted Russet Potatoes (Organic Potatoes With Organic Olive Oil), White Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Water, Whey, Corn Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Red Peppers, Organic Green Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Onions, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, White Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
