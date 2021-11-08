Good Food Made Simple Southwestern Veggie Egg White Breakfast Burrito Perspective: front
Good Food Made Simple Southwestern Veggie Egg White Breakfast Burrito Perspective: back
Good Food Made Simple Southwestern Veggie Egg White Breakfast Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0008061841502
Product Details

You can take it easy knowing our Southwestern Veggie Breakfast Burrito is full of only the good stuff. Cage-free egg whites, organic white cheddar cheese, black beans and bell peppers are hand-wrapped in a wheat tortilla to keep you satisfied all morning long. This will make breakfast your favorite meal of the day.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium450mg18.75%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Flour [Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour], Water, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Corn Starch), Cage-free* Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Whole Milk, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper), Organic Corn, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Water Whey, Corn Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes]), Organic Black Beans, White Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Red Peppers, Organic Green Peppers, Organic Onions, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Corn Starch

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
