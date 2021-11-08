Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Flour [Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour], Water, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Corn Starch), Cage-free* Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Whole Milk, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper), Organic Corn, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Water Whey, Corn Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes]), Organic Black Beans, White Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Red Peppers, Organic Green Peppers, Organic Onions, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Corn Starch

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

